BANGOR - Skowhegan field hockey defeated Bangor 6-0 on Wednesday afternoon, putting the Riverhawks at 2-0 to start their season.
The Riverhawks were up 5-0 after the first half with senior captain Layla Conway scoring a hat trick. The Rams held tough in the second half, though, as their defense in the box and goalie Lydia Lynch held Skowhegan to just one goal.
With their defensive performance, Skowhegan secured their second straight shutout to start their season.
Skowhegan's next game will be on Friday when they host Edward Little at 4 P.M. Bangor next plays on Saturday when they visit Lawrence at 10 A.M.