SKOWHEGAN - Skowhegan softball picked up a victory against Brewer on Saturday, while River Hawks baseball fell to the Witches.
River Hawks softball defeated Brewer in a comeback effort 4-3. The Witches held a 3-1 lead early on, but Skowhegan scored three runs late to pick up the win and move to 10-0 on the year.
Skowhegan baseball fell to Brewer in another thrilling game 1-0 in nine innings. Off of phenomenal performances on the mound by Skowhegan's Silas Tibbetts and Brewer's Anderson Clifford, the game was scoreless after seven.
In the top of the ninth, Brewer's Noah Tibbetts lined a single to right field that scored Andrew Hodgins to give the Witches the deciding 1-0 lead. The win snaps the River Hawks' eight game win streak and moves Brewer to the top spot in A North's Heal Points.
Both River Hawks teams will visit Mt. Blue on Monday at 4. Witches baseball and softball will visit Bangor on Monday at 7.