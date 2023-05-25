SKOWHEGAN - After losing just two seniors and exiting the playoffs early, Skowhegan baseball is leaving last year in the past and are among the top contenders in A North.

"We knew last year that we had a pretty good squad," senior pitcher Jackson Quinn says. "But this year we're older, more mature, better, stronger. It's been great for us."

"From last year, we knew we had a young team and that only losing two senior wasn't going to hurt us a lot," senior catcher Brenden Dunlap adds.

"This season was going to be big," senior shortstop Tyler Annis says. "There was a lot of confidence going in."

That confidence has only been heightened with their pitching. The River Hawks boast a near-full rotation of four guys who can start on the mound: Curtis, juniors Brayden Bellerose and Noah McMahon, and sophomore Silas Tibbetts.

"It's awesome," Dunlap says. "It's nice to have all those guys be able to come out and chuck for us."

"It gives us the ability to have at least one ready to relieve in any game, any situation, and at any time," Quinn points out. "It gives us the ability to pitch week-to-week."

With that, the River Hawks are allowing just two runs a game. However, they're putting up just four, something they're really honing in on as the postseason nears.

"We're just trying to make contact with the ball and put it in play," Annis says. "A lot of the guys just try to hit home runs."

"It doesn't come like that," Dunlap adds. "It comes when we least expect it, so we just need to go up there and try to get a base hit."

And despite Skowhegan hitting somewhat of a plateau, there are no nerves around here.

"We hit a cold spot. So what? It happens to everyone," Quinn says. "We'll be just fine. There's no one who can beat us when we're on it."

With that mentality, they hope to be on their way to the first state title in program history.

"It'd be awesome. It'd mean the world," Annis says. "It'd be one of the best memories of my high school career."

"I've wanted to win a state championship with this team," Dunlap adds. "I love this team. Everybody on it is a bunch of good guys. I think we deserve it."

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

