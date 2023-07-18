BANGOR - Starting Wednesday, the Senior Little League East Regional will be at Mansfield Stadium with eight teams competing for the chance to head to the Senior Little League World Series.
Teams from Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania will be competing. The winner will represent the East region in South Carolina for the World Series. Maine Little League District Three Administrator Mike Brooker says that, as always, the tournament is a great opportunity for both the player and Bangor to show what they're made of.
"We're comfortable hosting it, we're glad to do it," Brooker says. "We're showcasing the stadium and Bangor, [while the players] are showcasing themselves. Kids play Little League and Senior League for the love of the game, and they're here because they want to compete at the highest possible level and want to succeed."
Speaking of "highest level," Mansfield has hosted a bunch of Senior Leaguers that have gone to the majors. Do Xander Boegarts and Kenley Jansen ring any bells? While they and others all came from the World Series, once held yearly at Mansfield, that doesn't mean there isn't a future star among us this week.
"We're always excited for all the kids that come here," Brooker says. "The talent level is amazing, be it the World Series or the Regional. It's pretty exciting to see, and we can a lot of times tell right from the get-go if a guy's got 'it.'"