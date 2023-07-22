BANGOR - With action starting this past Thursday, the Senior Little League Baseball East Regional has made it's way back to Mansfield Stadium for another year of action.
As of Saturday, four teams remained: Rhode Island, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. The winner gets a trip to South Carolina for the Senior League World Series. Playing with those stakes is enough to pump the players and coaches up, but being able to play at a field like Mansfield puts it over the top.
"We have three big diamonds in town, but it's not even close to this," South Kingston (R.I.) manager Frank Galucci says. "We thought we had a really nice field, then we come up here and look at the care put into this field, the amount of time, [and] the pride. It's just unbelievable."
"This is way nicer," Rising Sun (Md.) pitcher Wyatt McDowell says. "Nicer stadium, field, environment, weather. All of the above."
Another factor has some of these kids even more dialed in. For the 16-year olds, getting eliminated from the tournament means their days of playing under the Little League umbrella are over. Those leaving are grateful they've made it this far and are playing every single game like it will be their last in a Little League uniform.
"I'm just leaving everything out on the field because any game could be my last," McDowell says. "I've just got to play my hardest and make it a good last game."
"I was able to make the state tournament four years with this team, and we were able to win it this year," Warrior Run (Pa.) infielder Landen Wagner explains. "We get to regionals are now we're sitting in the finals, so it's just awesome to be here and I'm really just trying to let it sink in and take advantage of it."