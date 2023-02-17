BANGOR - After a close first half, a smothering full court press in the third quarter led No. 2 Caribou to a 68-39 victory over No. 7 Foxcroft Academy and a trip to the Class B North girls semifinals.
Madelynn Deprey led the charge for the Vikings, pouring in a game-high 27 points in the win. For the Ponies, Annie Raynes added 19 points in the loss, leading her team.
What was a reachable deficit for the Ponies turned into a big win for Caribou after the Vikings forced a number of turnovers that led to quick points in the third quarter.
They will move on to face No. 3 Ellsworth with a trip to the Class B North championship on the line. That game is Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.