PORTLAND - On Thursday, the Portland Sea Dogs will kick off their 2023 season, hosting the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field at 6 p.m.
Portland has some new faces this season, but also some familiar ones. 12 players from last years' squad that made it to the Eastern League Playoffs are back with the Sea Dogs to start the season, including infielder Christian Koss. Koss is the reigning team MVP, hitting .260 last year with 17 homers and 84 RBI- and it's safe to say the kid from California is enjoying his time in Maine just as much as the Mainers that come see him play are.
"You've played in parks before where the fans go there because that's just what there is to do, but I feel like fans come here and they're in on the Sea Dogs," Koss said. "They're in on the players, so that's a good feeling. When you're out there in a close game, knowing that the people back there freezing there butts off are still rooting for you gets you going a little bit."
As for newcomers, one of the guys making his presence known in Portland for the first time is second baseman Nick Yorke. Yorke was a first round draft pick for the Red Sox in 2020. At 21, he had a terrific spring training. Like Koss, he's also a native Californian, but he's already loving the new home and is excited to be a part of the Red Sox family.
"Just talking with teammates and stuff, there is no other organization you want to be playing for," Yorke said. "It's top tier. Going back to their history, they have a lot of minor leaguers coming up through the system that play on their big league team. They're really good at developing players, so just to be a part of this culture, the history, and to hopefully contribute to that in the future is a great honor."