PORTLAND - On Thursday, the Portland Sea Dogs will kick off their 2023 season, hosting the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field at 6 p.m.

Portland has some new faces this season, but also some familiar ones. 12 players from last years' squad that made it to the Eastern League Playoffs are back with the Sea Dogs to start the season, including infielder Christian Koss. Koss is the reigning team MVP, hitting .260 last year with 17 homers and 84 RBI- and it's safe to say the kid from California is enjoying his time in Maine just as much as the Mainers that come see him play are.

"You've played in parks before where the fans go there because that's just what there is to do, but I feel like fans come here and they're in on the Sea Dogs," Koss said. "They're in on the players, so that's a good feeling. When you're out there in a close game, knowing that the people back there freezing there butts off are still rooting for you gets you going a little bit."

As for newcomers, one of the guys making his presence known in Portland for the first time is second baseman Nick Yorke. Yorke was a first round draft pick for the Red Sox in 2020. At 21, he had a terrific spring training. Like Koss, he's also a native Californian, but he's already loving the new home and is excited to be a part of the Red Sox family.

"Just talking with teammates and stuff, there is no other organization you want to be playing for," Yorke said. "It's top tier. Going back to their history, they have a lot of minor leaguers coming up through the system that play on their big league team. They're really good at developing players, so just to be a part of this culture, the history, and to hopefully contribute to that in the future is a great honor."

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

