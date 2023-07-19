VEAZIE - Over the past few days, kids from all over the area had the chance to learn from an NBA champion- Brian Scalabrine.
"This is my version of paying it forward," Scalabrine said. "Am I going to be able to touch 100 kids today and make them all into NBA Players? No, but I can help them with messages in their life, and what it takes."
Scal, or the 'White Mamba', won a title with the Celtics back in 2008, and this summer, held his second round of camps with Results Basketball in both Ellsworth and Veazie- giving back after he received so much from coaches in his lifetime.
"I was a little kid at one time, I had great coaches. Because of those great coaches, I am in a position right now where I'm very fortunate," Scalabrine said. "11 years in the NBA, voice of the Celtics- all those things happened not because I'm just a really good guy- I've had great coaches that taught me and helped me learn."
Scal wasn't just in town for the younger kids, though.
"There's also the Cooper Flagg element, and not just him, there's other kids on Maine United I'm trying to help out, too."
For the guys on Maine United- they already have two former Division I basketball players on the bench, but having Scal in the room is always real helpful.
"He's such a good coach, he knows what he's talking about and it's awesome," said Kaden Bedard, a point guard for Maine United. "Our coaching staff is really good, but it's also good to hear from other guys, especially Scal."
"I think [he brings] the professional point of view," Cooper Flagg said. "Having been around it for so long, and seeing what it takes, he really just knows what it takes to be a pro and become a pro."
"It's definitely different to have Scal in here," Landon Clark said. "He's an intense guy, he knows a lot about the game, so just to have him shed some knowledge on us, it's definitely been a cool week."
But, whether you are a future pro, or just someone looking to improve their game, the message from the Mamba remains the same- if you work, your results will show.
"The same work that I have to put in, you have to put in, and the boss at the company- everyone has to work," Scalabrine said. "It's the same message going forward' work hard, love what you do, have fun, be passionate. You do that over and over again, you'll get really good."