SALEM, MA. - Salem (Ma.) Witches football defeated Brewer Witches football 6-0 on Saturday in the Battle of the Witches for the Cauldron Cup.
The event was a controlled scrimmage for most of the time allotted and ended with each team getting a chance to score on a drive starting at their own 40-yard lines.
Brewer stalled out on their drive, and Salem cashed in on there's as Quinn Rocco Ryan scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown to clinch the Cup. The game, which was announced in May, is the first ever meeting between the only two high school teams in the nation with the "Witches" mascot.
Brewer's next game will be their season opener on Friday when they host Hermon at 7.