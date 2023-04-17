BANGOR - Despite losing a good chunk of seniors from a year ago, Bangor baseball is back at it and feeling confident heading into the 2023 season.
"People are going to be afraid to play us," said senior Marr Holmes. "These guys are great, they're coming in, filling the spots. [In the] couple of games that we've played already, nothing feels any different. I can't even tell they're freshman."
"I'm 100 percent confident we're going to make noise," said senior Wyatt Stevens. "I don't really think it's mourning our losses from last year, I think it's more- who is going to step into those roles this year and how are they going to produce and eventually get us back to that same goal- which is getting back to another state championship and hopefully winning one."
The Rams have seven freshman expecting to get some varsity time this season. With a few guys with two straight regional titles under their belts, the advice to those newcomers is pretty straightforward.
"Just keep it simple, just play your game and don't try to do too much," Holmes said. "Trying to fill those spots of the seniors last year, you'll get in your head- but keep doing what you're doing."
"My message to the younger kids definitely is keep working hard, the harder you work the more it shows up in games," Stevens said.
Ahead of that first official game, Bangor is still ironing some of the details out- but one thing they do know? They're going to hit the ball pretty well this year.
"The hitting has been pretty good, people are definitely working hard in practice, which is good," Stevens said. "I just think that we need to continue to work hard."
"Bats, bats are really well right now," Holmes said. "We're crushing the ball and seeing it well."
So, despite some different names on the roster, a lot is the same- and that includes their goals, which haven't changed one bit.
"Everybody really just wanted to win last year, no matter who you went around and asked," Stevens said. "That's everyone's main goal, to win, and that's what we're looking to do this year, as well."