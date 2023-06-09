PORTLAND - The Red Sox top-ranked prospect, Marcelo Mayer, has six hits in his last 15 at bats with the Sea Dogs, including back-to-back nights with a homer- making his presence felt with his new ball club.
The Red Sox selected the shortstop with their fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, and after batting .290 with seven homers and 34 RBI in A+ Greenville, the 20-year-old phenom was brought up to Portland in late May.
Mayer is currently the fifth-ranked prospect in all of baseball, and seems to be a shoe-in for Boston's shortstop of the future. With expectations surrounding him rightfully high, Marcelo handles the noise by keeping himself grounded in the moment.
"I just go out there, have fun, and play the game I've been playing my whole life- play hard and just go out there and try to win ballgames. I think if you try to win, you do the right thing," he said. "I always say, 'Be where your feet are.' And now I'm in AA, so I'm just going to go out there and play hard."