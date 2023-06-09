PORTLAND - The Red Sox top-ranked prospect, Marcelo Mayer, has six hits in his last 15 at bats with the Sea Dogs, including back-to-back nights with a homer- making his presence felt with his new ball club.

The Red Sox selected the shortstop with their fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, and after batting .290 with seven homers and 34 RBI in A+ Greenville, the 20-year-old phenom was brought up to Portland in late May.

Mayer is currently the fifth-ranked prospect in all of baseball, and seems to be a shoe-in for Boston's shortstop of the future. With expectations surrounding him rightfully high, Marcelo handles the noise by keeping himself grounded in the moment.

"I just go out there, have fun, and play the game I've been playing my whole life- play hard and just go out there and try to win ballgames. I think if you try to win, you do the right thing," he said. "I always say, 'Be where your feet are.' And now I'm in AA, so I'm just going to go out there and play hard."

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

