PORTLAND - In Portland on Friday night, Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story and pitcher Corey Kluber each had a rehab start with the Sea Dogs.
Story is in Portland for the second time in his two years with the Sox. Friday night was his first baseball game since September of last year when the Sox shut him down for the season. He played five innings at shortstop and had three at-bats, going 1-2 with a walk, fly-out, and a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.
"It felt great. It was kind of surreal playing in a real game," Story says. "It's been a long time coming. I feel like I've put in a lot of work to get to this point. Still not done, but definitely a big step in the right direction. I felt like a kid out there competing and I've been looking forward to that for a long time."
On the other hand, Kluber was the Sox Opening Day starter on the mound, but was moved to long relief and then the IL late June with shoulder soreness. Kluber went two innings Friday, striking out one and allowing just one hit.
"I felt pretty good. I thought it was a good first step," Kluber says. "Not perfect, but I think all in all I was happy with the way I commanded the ball. I think I really didn't come into it with many hesitations. I think if it would've been days or up-and-down leading up to this, maybe there would've been a little more hesitancy, but I just came into it with a clear mind. I'm just looking to use it as a building block."
For Kluber, we don't know what the next step for him, and neither does he. Story will be back in the lineup with Portland on Saturday as DH, and he'll be back out at shortstop on Sunday.