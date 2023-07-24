PORTLAND - After three games with the Portland Sea Dogs, the Red Sox promoted Trevor Story to AAA Worcester on Monday.
After being shut down for the season last September with an elbow injury, Story underwent surgery to repair his UCL in January. Friday night with the Sea Dogs was his first game action since September, and he went 1-2 with a 3-run home run at the plate. He also made a few plays at short-stop, promising to see after the elbow surgery.
The Red Sox and Story could be looking at a longer rehab stint than usual, and Story hinted at that on Friday night, but mentioned when he is ready, he'll be back in Boston.
"We're kind of in the thick of a race now, so that could change things, but when I feel comfortable timing wise and all things included to go back, then we will," Story said. "We've done a lot of work to try to cut this timeline down as I'm playing these games so I feel good about that."
While in Portland, Story got to connect with the potential future Red Sox short-stop, Marcelo Mayer. Mayer, 20-years-old, was drafted fourth overall in 2021, and is the top prospect in the Sox farm system, and Story had some high praise for the prospect.
"I'm impressed with everybody here, Mayer obviously," he said. "The kid can swing the bat, that's for sure. He's a big kid, I think he's going to be at the forefront of what we're doing for a long time. I think he's got the personality, he believes in himself that way."