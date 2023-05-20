HERMON - Hermon softball has been on a tear this season, and are rightfully one of the favorites in a stacked Class B North region.
The Hawks only have two losses on the season, a 2-1 loss to a talented Old Town group, and a 5-2 loss to unbeaten Nokomis. Hermon has since avenged their loss to the Coyotes, and they head to Nokomis on Monday for a battle of the top-two ranked teams in the region.
Hermon returns all but four players from a squad that reached the Northern Maine finals a year ago. After falling to Winslow in the big game- yes, they want to build on their success from 2022, but they also know that it's a whole new season.
"We're definitely building off of it," said senior captain Lyndsee Reed. "but we're also a brand new team this year, being able to build off of what we can do this year, and seeing how far we can go with that, and keeping our heads down and working as hard as we can."
"I would say we're building on what we saw we did wrong and what we saw we did right from last year, and just improving on how well we did last year and moving on from that while improving more and more every game," said senior captain Makena Nevells.
"I think we all are a little disappointed," said senior captain Ava Dean. "But I think our hunger is increasing by the day, and we are very excited to see what happens."
Hermon boasts a six-game winning streak heading into Monday's game, and they've allowed just nine runs over those six games while pouring in 53. So, while they're strong both in the circle and at the plate, it's their chemistry and how much fun they have competing together that's really driving the success.
"We don't really focus on the wins or anything like that," Nevells said. "We kind of focus on how much fun we're having in the season, and working as a team, and improving on that."
"I think all the girls are having a lot of fun, our team chemistry is great which makes it more fun," Dean said. "I feel like our team has a very unique bond, and we all get along so great and it just makes the game ten times more fun to play."