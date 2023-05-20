HERMON - Hermon softball has been on a tear this season, and are rightfully one of the favorites in a stacked Class B North region.

The Hawks only have two losses on the season, a 2-1 loss to a talented Old Town group, and a 5-2 loss to unbeaten Nokomis. Hermon has since avenged their loss to the Coyotes, and they head to Nokomis on Monday for a battle of the top-two ranked teams in the region.

Hermon returns all but four players from a squad that reached the Northern Maine finals a year ago. After falling to Winslow in the big game- yes, they want to build on their success from 2022, but they also know that it's a whole new season.

"We're definitely building off of it," said senior captain Lyndsee Reed. "but we're also a brand new team this year, being able to build off of what we can do this year, and seeing how far we can go with that, and keeping our heads down and working as hard as we can."

"I would say we're building on what we saw we did wrong and what we saw we did right from last year, and just improving on how well we did last year and moving on from that while improving more and more every game," said senior captain Makena Nevells.

"I think we all are a little disappointed," said senior captain Ava Dean. "But I think our hunger is increasing by the day, and we are very excited to see what happens."

Hermon boasts a six-game winning streak heading into Monday's game, and they've allowed just nine runs over those six games while pouring in 53. So, while they're strong both in the circle and at the plate, it's their chemistry and how much fun they have competing together that's really driving the success.

"We don't really focus on the wins or anything like that," Nevells said. "We kind of focus on how much fun we're having in the season, and working as a team, and improving on that."

"I think all the girls are having a lot of fun, our team chemistry is great which makes it more fun," Dean said. "I feel like our team has a very unique bond, and we all get along so great and it just makes the game ten times more fun to play."

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

Recommended for you