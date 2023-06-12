ORONO - After cutting the ribbon this spring, the University of Maine will open up their brand-new Kessock Field to the MPA's regional championships.
On Wednesday night, the Class C North final between Bucksport and Mattanawcook, two unbeaten teams, and the Class A North final between Oxford Hills and Skowhegan will be played on the new turf and under the new lights.
"That was one of the things, when we were getting ready to build this field, that I felt like we needed to have- more of a community presence here, and have some of those bigger games on our field," said Maine softball head coach Jordan Fitzpatrick. "Now it is one of the best facilities if not the best facility in the state. So, they get to use the lights, they get to do kind of the whole thing, and as a high school kid there's nothing cooler than that."
The Class C game will be played at 3:30 p.m., with the Class A game to follow at 7. As a product of Maine high school softball herself, Fitzpatrick, a Brewer grad, is also pumped to welcome what could be the next generation of Mainers suiting up for the Black Bears.
"I think the community itself is really excited to have Maine players on this brand new field. I think it's exciting for younger kids, especially freshman and sophomores that don't know where they want to go," she said. "I think it's a cool opportunity for them to be able to use the field and have the opportunity to say, 'Oh, maybe this is the place that I want to go to.' I think sometimes as a Maine kid, you want to get out of Maine, but there's a lot of really good things about Maine."