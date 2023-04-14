PITTSFIELD - It was a beautiful day for lacrosse at Manson Park in Pittsfield, where Bangor and MCI/Nokomis girls battled until the end with the Rams taking an 11-7 victory in the season opener.

MCI/Nokomis got on the board first with a goal from junior Emily Strout. The Rams would then score four unanswered, with two from Kiersten Daigle, one from Adella Mabee, and one from Rylee Junkins.

The home team would tack on two more before the end of the first half to cut the Rams' lead to 6-3 at the break. It would stay close all second, but Bangor would never relinquish the lead, taking the 11-7 win and starting the year 1-0.

Bangor heads to Oxford Hills next Friday, and MCI/Nokomis is back home for their next outing, hosting Mt. Blue on Monday, April 24.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

