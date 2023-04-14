PITTSFIELD - It was a beautiful day for lacrosse at Manson Park in Pittsfield, where Bangor and MCI/Nokomis girls battled until the end with the Rams taking an 11-7 victory in the season opener.
MCI/Nokomis got on the board first with a goal from junior Emily Strout. The Rams would then score four unanswered, with two from Kiersten Daigle, one from Adella Mabee, and one from Rylee Junkins.
The home team would tack on two more before the end of the first half to cut the Rams' lead to 6-3 at the break. It would stay close all second, but Bangor would never relinquish the lead, taking the 11-7 win and starting the year 1-0.
Bangor heads to Oxford Hills next Friday, and MCI/Nokomis is back home for their next outing, hosting Mt. Blue on Monday, April 24.