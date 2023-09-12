BREWER - Bangor girl's soccer improved to 4-0 on the season with a 5-1 win over their across-the-river rivals in Brewer on Tuesday afternoon.
The Rams held a 3-1 lead with less than 12 minutes to play in the first half.
With 3:38 remaining in the half, senior Olivia Scott scored off of an assist from Mallory Tritt to give Bangor a 4-1 lead.
Brewer goalie Gabby Chase had several nice saves to keep her team in striking distance. With 32:49 left to play, junior Teagan Atherley beat Chase on an impressive play to give Bangor a 5-1 lead, one they would carry through the end of the game. Lauren Vanidestine scored the lone goal for the Witches.
Bangor hosts John Bapst on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., looking to imrpove to 5-0 on the year. Brewer looks to rebound on Wednesday, traveling to Ellsworth for a 6 p.m. start.