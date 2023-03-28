BANGOR - Over at Cameron Stadium, the Bangor Rams girls track and field squad began their quest for a third straight outdoor track and field state championship this week.
The Rams have won three straight indoor titles, and now with outdoor season underway, they're looking to do the same. With no state championship meets in 2020, some of the seniors on the squad have won every year that they've been at Bangor and they say a big reason for their success all starts before meets even take place.
"Practice, practice, practice- you've got to show up, you've got to lift, you've got to do what coach tells you," said senior Anna Connors, the 2021-22 Gatorade Player of the Year. "Obviously, the coaches are a huge part- they make a plan for us at the beginning of the season and we just need to follow through and do what we've got to do."
"It's a lot of dedication," said senior thrower Julia Bassi. "We have some really great coaches this year, especially with the throwers. I just think listening to them, being positive, keeping that positive attitude and staying consistent with practicing is what is going to and what has helped us."
While track may be an individual sport, the Rams as a team have had a historically successful run these past few seasons, and it's that chemistry and team bond that also goes a long way towards their success.
"We're very supportive of one another, the throwers are always interacting with the sprinters, and the sprinters are always with the jumpers," Bassi said. "Everyone is friends on the team, all of my best friends are on the team and it's really that mentality that we're all in this together."
"It's that atmosphere, everybody wants to work for each other," Connors said. "It's great."