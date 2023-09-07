HOWLAND - Penobscot Valley girls soccer won the D North championship last year before being shut out at state by North Yarmouth Academy, but these girls have short memories.
"We have a lot of hunger and we have a lot to show," senior defender Mia Neal says. "Hopefully it turns out in our favor this year."
"Once you [go through] that, all you can think about it, 'Well, when's next season?'" senior defender Emma Potter explains.
With the season underway, the Howlers' expectations have not changed. For starters, PVC Class D Player of the Year Lila Cummings is back after winning the award as a freshman.
"So much of what we do goes through her," head coach Jeremy Durost says. "She's our center and even if she's not scoring the goals, she can move the ball up and draw defenders. She can really play anywhere."
Cummings was the leading scorer last year, with the bulk of their incredible offense being freshmen and sophomores.
"It's really amazing to see that they're contributing so much to the team, knowing that when we move forward we still have all that there for us," Cummings says.
Most of their great defense is also back and returning Mia Neal, a vital piece to their 2021 season who missed all of last year to injury.
"It's so exciting," Neal says. "It was a long, long year. I was so excited to be back with my teammates. It just felt so nice."
"We've been together through it all," Potter says of her and Neal. "Just having another person that you know you can trust, having your back, it's been so amazing."
But the biggest new wrinkle for this season is that the Howlers' home field can now host night games with their brand new lights.
"I think it just adds a new level of excitement," Durost says. "We play the opener against Bangor Christian and it was almost like a homecoming-type crowd."
"Having those late games brings everyone in and just playing under the lights is just an amazing feeling," Cummings adds.
The lights were fully funded by community members and business. That just goes to show how much they love their Howlers! The team wants nothing more than to make good on their investment.
"They're just always there to support us," Neal says. "Even when we maybe don't have a good game, they're always there."
"It means a lot and we mean a lot to them," Potter says. "Everyday we work harder to make the people who made this happen proud of us."