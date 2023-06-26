ORONO - On Monday, at the Penobscot Valley Country Club, Penobscot Valley Conference's athletic administrators, coaches, and more gathered for the 22nd Joe Paul Memorial Golf Tournament.
The tournament funds the Joe Paul Memorial Scholarship, given to 12 PVC scholar athletes with a grade point average of 90 or higher. Paul was an athletic director at Orono High School, he was a coach, an assistant principal- the list goes on. By raising money in his name, and giving to the kids in his name, everyone at the club on Monday is carrying on the legacy of a man whose life made many other lives better.
"I take reunions around every summer, and to listen to the stories about Joe and what he meant to them- there is never a negative word about him, and that's hard to do by an assistant principal right? If you're doing your job, you're probably not liked by everyone," said current Orono athletic director, Mike Archer. "I have never heard a poor word spoken about the man, and knowing him personally I certainly can allude to the fact that he is just a great family man, great sporting man, great coach- everything he did was for kids."