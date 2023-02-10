DOVER-FOXCROFT - Presque Isle Wildcats boys basketball defeated Foxcroft Academy 67-55 on Friday night to finish their regular season at 10-8. 

The Wildcats would hold a lead for virtually the entire game and was ahead by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter.

With their win, Presque Isle has locked up the No. 7 seed in the B North preliminary round and will face No. 10 Bucksport next week. The winner of that game will face No. 2 Winslow in the quarterfinals next Friday at 8:30 in the Cross Insurance Center.

Foxcroft Academy will be the No. 5 seed with a 12-6 record and will play No. 12 MDI in their prelim matchup. The winner of that game will face No. 4 Old Town in the B North quarterfinals next Saturday at noon in the same location.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022.

A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations.

Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22.

Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook.

Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

