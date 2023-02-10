DOVER-FOXCROFT - Presque Isle Wildcats boys basketball defeated Foxcroft Academy 67-55 on Friday night to finish their regular season at 10-8.
The Wildcats would hold a lead for virtually the entire game and was ahead by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter.
With their win, Presque Isle has locked up the No. 7 seed in the B North preliminary round and will face No. 10 Bucksport next week. The winner of that game will face No. 2 Winslow in the quarterfinals next Friday at 8:30 in the Cross Insurance Center.
Foxcroft Academy will be the No. 5 seed with a 12-6 record and will play No. 12 MDI in their prelim matchup. The winner of that game will face No. 4 Old Town in the B North quarterfinals next Saturday at noon in the same location.