HAMPDEN - Brewer baseball beat Hampden Academy 7-1 in 16 innings on Thursday afternoon after both starting pitchers took their outings into extras.
Brewer's Grady Vanidestine and Hampden's Bodie Bishop dazzled in the marathon game. Bishop threw 7.1 innings, allowing just two hits and one run in the second inning. Vanidestine lasted a full nine innings, allowing one unearned run.
With the victory, Brewer improves to 12-2, and the Broncos fall to 9-5. Hampden closes out the season with two road games, at Messalonskee on Tuesday and traveling to Camden Hills on Wednesday. Brewer will host Oxford Hills on Friday, and Bangor on Tuesday night.