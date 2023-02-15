PORTLAND - The Penobscot Pioneers' historic inaugural season came to an end on Wednesday night with a 3-1 loss to Yarmouth/Freeport at the Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

The Pioneers fell behind 1-0 with just over five minutes to play in the first, and Yarmouth/Freeport made it 2-0 before the end of the period.

Sophomore Paige Oakes put the Pioneers within one with 8:25 to play in the second period. That would be the score until just seconds remained, when an empty-net goal would make it 3-1.

The Pioneers finish their season 15-4-1, with two of their losses coming to Yarmouth/Freeport.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories!

Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine!

Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family.

When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can.

Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

