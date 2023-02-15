PORTLAND - The Penobscot Pioneers' historic inaugural season came to an end on Wednesday night with a 3-1 loss to Yarmouth/Freeport at the Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.
The Pioneers fell behind 1-0 with just over five minutes to play in the first, and Yarmouth/Freeport made it 2-0 before the end of the period.
Sophomore Paige Oakes put the Pioneers within one with 8:25 to play in the second period. That would be the score until just seconds remained, when an empty-net goal would make it 3-1.
The Pioneers finish their season 15-4-1, with two of their losses coming to Yarmouth/Freeport.