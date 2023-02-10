BREWER - It was a matchup between the two northernmost varsity girls hockey programs in Maine, with the Penobscot Pioneers skating to a 6-3 victory over the Winslow Black Tigers and advancing to the Class A North finals.

Brewer's Jordin Williams broke the scoring open in the first period with a nice backhand goal. Katie Berard would knot the score at one apiece, scoring from her knees towards the end of the first.

Emma McNeil would make it 2-1, before Berard would again tie the score. With under two minutes to play in the second period, the Pioneers made their move; Anna Molloy scored on a wrister to take the lead, and less than 45 seconds later, Williams knocked in her second of the night.

Meghan Delahanty made it a 5-2 game early third, and the Pioneers would finish with a 6-3 victory. They have not been beaten in 13 games. 

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories!

Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine!

Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family.

When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can.

Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

