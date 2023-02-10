BREWER - It was a matchup between the two northernmost varsity girls hockey programs in Maine, with the Penobscot Pioneers skating to a 6-3 victory over the Winslow Black Tigers and advancing to the Class A North finals.
Brewer's Jordin Williams broke the scoring open in the first period with a nice backhand goal. Katie Berard would knot the score at one apiece, scoring from her knees towards the end of the first.
Emma McNeil would make it 2-1, before Berard would again tie the score. With under two minutes to play in the second period, the Pioneers made their move; Anna Molloy scored on a wrister to take the lead, and less than 45 seconds later, Williams knocked in her second of the night.
Meghan Delahanty made it a 5-2 game early third, and the Pioneers would finish with a 6-3 victory. They have not been beaten in 13 games.