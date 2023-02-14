BREWER - On Wednesday, the Penobscot Pioneers girls hockey co-op will battle for the Class A North title and a trip to the state finals game- in just their inaugural season.
The Pioneers will head down to Portland to take on the Yarmouth-Freeport co-op at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Penobscot and Yarmouth, the top seeded team, skated to a tie their last time out, on January 7th.
That draw has been part of a 13-game streak where Penobscot has yet to lose- including nine wins in a row since the tie. Even though a lot of the girls have played together before- it was never like this, where they practiced each day and spent so much time together. The girls credit that growth in chemistry to their growth on the ice.
"I think we learned how to work as a team, and we kind of clicked," said assistant captain and Orono junior, Anna Molloy. "We've started supporting each other and having better attitudes on the bench, and I think that has a lot to do with it."
"The energy is really good," said Hampden Academy junior and assistant captain Meghan Delahanty. "The girls are excited, the coaches are wicked excited. They're really happy for us, we all put a lot of work in."
"At the start, we kind of knew each other, but not really, but now we're super close," said Hampden Academy sophomore Paige Oakes. "It's just like a little family. I wouldn't want to do it with a different group of girls."
In their first year as a program, Penobscot is in a position to make history- besides the history they're already making as the northernmost varsity girls hockey team in Maine.
Penobscot beat the Winslow/Gardiner Black Tigers in the semifinals- the team that served as the northernmost squad a year ago, and the home for the Pioneers points leader, Jordin Williams. Williams, who scored twice in the 6-3 win over her former team, says they're the ones who got the ball rolling to bring girls hockey to the Penobscot area.
"If we won, it would be because of them," Williams said. "They're the ones that brought me in, and now we have this this year. It would be because of them."
Bangor's Emma McNeil finished the regular season goals leader for the Pioneers, with 30. She was recently named a finalist for the Becky Schaffer award, given to the best senior girls hockey player in the state- something she says is an honor. McNeil is the lone senior on the team, and says it would mean everything if they could continue their winning streak for these final two games.
"It would mean everything, it would be full circle for sure," McNeil said. "I'm sure some people though pretty low of us coming in here and it would just prove to everyone that we can be the best."