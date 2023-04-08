HAMPDEN - Paddlers were out in droves on Saturday as they looked to conquer the rapids in the annual Eliot Lamb Souadabscook Stream Race.
"Great day, beautiful weather, the wind was pushing you around a little bit, but it's a good time to be out on the water," paddler Ralph Robertson says.
Since 2018, the race has been named in memory of Eliot Lamb, an Orono High School graduate who had a passion for paddling.
"He liked to do canoe races in the spring," Eliot's friend Chris Sawyer explains. "He participated in the race several times and really loved this stream."
And how couldn't you...if you're a thrill seeker like Eliot and the dozens who paddled this year.
"I love the mass start when everybody's bumping boats and trying to get out of each other's way," paddler Ethan Lamb says. "And then the whitewater because there's gonna be carnage. It's awesome."
For some, it's too fun to give up, even after a few decades.
"40 plus [years]. Since back in the 70s we've been paddling this river," says Bob Martin, 72.
"This is my 53rd year of racing and this is my 918th race that I can document," says Terry Wescott, 74.
"I'm 67 and I'm loving it," Robertson adds. "This is what life's for."
But it's not all fun all the time, near the race's finish there is a mandatory portage where paddlers carried their crafts past harsher rapids.
"Portages suck," Wescott says.
"You're already tired by the time you get there," Lamb says. "Trying to manhandle the boat, it's surprising the amount of effort it takes."
But no matter how tired they are at any point from paddling, they'll never get tired of the paddling itself in this yearly tradition.
"They put on a great race every year and I'm just happy to participate," Sawyer says.
"It's like the spring family of canoers getting together," Martin explains. "We all help each other out, give each other rides, loan equipment and everything. It's a lot of fun."