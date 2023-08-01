GREEN BAY - On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers announced that they had signed former University of Maine and Old Town High School standout Andre Miller to their 90-man roster.
Miller was a star wide receiver both for Old Town and Maine during his career. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants following the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Giants, who planned on using Miller as a tight end, placed him on the season-ending IR last August with a wrist injury. Green Bay reportedly plans to line Miller up at wide receiver once again.
Miller had 104 catches for over 1800 yards and 14 touchdowns as a Black Bear.