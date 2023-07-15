LEWISTON - The East defeated the West 28-23 in the 33rd Annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic on Saturday.
The first half was mostly a tale of two players, East quarterback/Oxford Hills grad Eli Soehren and West kicker/Wells grad Mike Lewinsky. Soehren accounted for all three East touchdowns in the first half, two passes to Lewiston's Eli Bigelow and one five yard rush. Meanwhile, Lewinsky converted three field goals in the half, including one as time expired in the second quarter, as the East led 21-9 at the break.
A scoreless third quarter followed, but the West struck early in the fourth with a touchdown pass from South Portland's Jaelen Jackson to Cape Elizabeth's Nick Laughlin to make it 21-16. Then came the dagger with two minutes left as Soehren found Foxcroft Academy's Caden Crocker for a touchdown to make it 28-16 East.
With Soehren's four total touchdowns, he was named the MVP of the East team. Laughlin's two touchdown receptions got him the West's MVP award.