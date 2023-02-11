AUGUSTA - The MPA Cheer State Championships were held at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday with 64 teams competing across classes A through D.
Oxford Hills took home the Class A crown, winning their first state title since 2000.
"It feels incredible," Oxford Hills cheerleader Abigail Fickett says. "Coming into this season, I never would have predicted that this is how we were going to end it."
"We didn't know how it was all going to go, and they kept working and working," head coach Deborah Loveless adds. "It's incredible."
Central Aroostook were the winners of Class D as they avenged their 3rd place finish from last year.
"Last year was not how we wanted it to go," CA cheerleader Anna Kilcollins says. "This year we came back and we knew what we wanted to do."
"After cheering for almost 13 years now, this feels like the best way to end it," her teammate Delaney McKeen says.
The other winners on the day were Ellsworth in Class B (their first state title) and Lisbon/St. Dom's in Class C.
Below are the top three finishers in each class:
CLASS A
1. Oxford Hills
2. Lewiston
3. Noble
CLASS B
1. Ellsworth
2. Hermon
3. Gray-New Gloucester
CLASS C
1. Lisbon/St. Dom's
2. Dexter
3. Central
CLASS D
1. Central Aroostook
2. Bangor Christian
3. Machias