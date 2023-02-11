AUGUSTA - The MPA Cheer State Championships were held at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday with 64 teams competing across classes A through D.

Oxford Hills took home the Class A crown, winning their first state title since 2000.

"It feels incredible," Oxford Hills cheerleader Abigail Fickett says. "Coming into this season, I never would have predicted that this is how we were going to end it."

"We didn't know how it was all going to go, and they kept working and working," head coach Deborah Loveless adds. "It's incredible."

Central Aroostook were the winners of Class D as they avenged their 3rd place finish from last year.

"Last year was not how we wanted it to go," CA cheerleader Anna Kilcollins says. "This year we came back and we knew what we wanted to do."

"After cheering for almost 13 years now, this feels like the best way to end it," her teammate Delaney McKeen says.

The other winners on the day were Ellsworth in Class B (their first state title) and Lisbon/St. Dom's in Class C. 

Below are the top three finishers in each class:

CLASS A

1. Oxford Hills

2. Lewiston

3. Noble

CLASS B

1. Ellsworth

2. Hermon

3. Gray-New Gloucester

CLASS C

1. Lisbon/St. Dom's

2. Dexter

3. Central

CLASS D

1. Central Aroostook

2. Bangor Christian

3. Machias

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022.

A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations.

Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22.

Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook.

Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

