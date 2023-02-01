ORONO - On Friday and Saturday, Maine men's hockey completed their first sweep of a ranked team this year. The Black Bears took down No. 17 Providence in two games at the Alfond Arena.
"We need to be trying to play our best hockey at the end of the year," head coach Ben Barr explains. "In order to do that, we have to get a little better every day. We did that last weekend."
"It was special to do that, especially at home," junior goalie Victor Ostman adds. "It hard to be any team in [Hockey East] and it's a lot harder to beat them two nights in a row."
A big part of it was Ostman's performance across the two games. He allowed two goals, including a 52-save shutout on Saturday.
"I just tried to stay in the moment and...stop the puck," Ostman says.
"It's all kind of coming together," assistant coach Alfie Michaud says. "[He's] a junior now and he's starting to get comfortable with the league and the shooters...It's just a day-by-day process."
A process which has paid off huge. He has allowed around two goals per game this year, compared to three per game last year. Barr says it all comes down to an improved work ethic.
"He's working harder in practice which, in turn, is paying off in games."
"You're not going to be perfect, but you can always control the work ethic," Ostman explains. "Work hard every day and just hope for the best."
Even with that hard work getting so much praise, his defenders were as big a part of the shutout as he was.
"His teammates...were right there with him so he could play with confidence," Michaud says.
"I can trust them and I think that reflects our game in the defensive zone," Ostman says. "We all know that we all trust each other and that we're going to do our jobs."
And the Black Bears will need everyone to do their jobs this weekend. They play another ranked slate at home, starting with No. 3 Boston University on Friday.
"We can't stop being aggressive just because they're a skilled team," Ostman tells. "They can make plays, so we've just got to shut them down early and not give them the time and space."