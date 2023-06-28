ORONO - Gatorade announced Wednesday that Orono rising senior runner Ruth White has won the Maine Girls Track & Field Player of the Year award.
White had a stellar outdoor track season in 2023, winning the 3200 meter Class C state title and New England title, as well as finishing 10th in that event at Nike Outdoor Nationals.
She also helped Orono's 4x800 relay team to a state title and finished runner-up in the 1600 meter run at states and fourth at New Englands.
This marks White's third Gatorade Player of the Year award in her career as she has won back-to-back awards for girls cross country.