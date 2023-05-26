ORONO - Orono softball defeated Dexter 12-3 on Friday in both teams' penultimate regular season games.
The Riots' Emma LaBelle had three RBIs between the second and third innings as they held a 7-1 lead after three.
The RBI brought in by Dexter in that span was in the top of the second off of Desi Adams, scoring Jozlynn Paige.
The Red Riots are now 8-7 as they will play their regular season finale against George Stevens at home on Wednesday at 4:30. The Tigers, 7-8, host Central on Tuesday at 4:30 in their season finale.