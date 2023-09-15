ORONO - Orono football defeated Ellsworth 64-6 on Friday night to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Red Riots quarterback Jack Brewer and wide receiver Brady Maheu were the top connection on the evening with Orono scoring 50+ points for the second time in three games.

The Riots' next game will be next Friday night when they host Bucksport. Ellsworth, 1-2, will visit Mattanawcook next Friday night.

