ORONO - No season in 2019, no wins in 2021, a regional 8-Man Small title in 2022, and now Orono football are state contenders in 2023.
"We're all battle tested," junior quarterback Jack Brewer says. "We've all been on the other side of that scoreboard, so it's going to be good being the hunted."
"A ton of teams wrote us off, a ton of people, spectators, so to come out here and prove them wrong was really huge for the program," senior wide receiver Pierce Walston says.
The Red Riots return a huge majority of their heavy hitters from last year's squad after graduating just three seniors, particularly from the pass-first offense that scored 43 points per game.
"Those receivers are just so athletic," Brewer says. "We're three-deep at that position at every spot, so a lot of the guys that don't get the headlines are just as athletic and just as good."
"Our strength is definitely passing the ball, it's no secret to anybody, but we're going to work in a lot more stuff this year," Walston says.
Not only is the offense adding new tricks, but their defense which struggled at points last year is also being bolstered.
"I think we struggled on the run defense aspect at times, and I've seen that already through camp our run defense is a lot more solid," Brewer explains. "We're stopping people where we need to."
And even though last year's campaign was cut short in the state title game, the Riots feel the momentum is on their side, but they're not ready to make any predictions yet.
"We can't really let it get to us mentally," Walston says. "We've got to go back to what we do best and that's get in the practices and work as hard as we can. We've just got to stay humble, we've got to take it game-by-game and week-by-week."
But that loss against Old Orchard Beach still stings, and when that fire lit under them is combined with the confidence within the team and community, the Riots look to become unstoppable.
"It eats at us as a team and it motivates us. I think that's what's going to drive us this year," Brewer says. "We're all hungry and momentum is there. We know we can do it and everybody else knows we can do it now."
"The community that comes out behind us is awesome," Walston says. "Having everyone there to support us really helps us with our motivation."