ORONO - Orono Red Riots football defeated Houlton/Hodgdon/SA/GHCA 57-6 on Friday night in their season opener.
The scoring opened for the Red Riots on their first drive with senior RB Ben Francis scampering for a 58-yard touchdown run. The Riots led 7-0 after one quarter.
The Riots scored quickly in the second quarter with two touchdown receptions by Pierce and Kase Walston, and they would not look back from there.
Orono will look to go 2-0 as they visit Stearns/Schenck next Friday. The Shires will play next Friday, as well, hosting Bucksport.