ORONO - Orono Red Riots baseball defeated Dexter 8-5 on Wednesday afternoon after being down early.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, the Riots would tie the game off of an RBI fielder's choice by Andrew Bartlett that scored Adam Sherman. They then took the lead in the third off of another fielder's choice hit by Sal Wise that brought home Jack Brewer. The lead would not be lost from that point.
The Red Riots are now 2-3 on the year and next host Old Town on Friday at 4:30. Dexter, 1-4, will visit Central on Friday at 4.