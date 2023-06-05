HAMPDEN - Over the weekend, Orono boys' tennis etched out Calais in a battle of undefeated teams for the Class C North championship.
The past few years, Orono's run at the Northern Maine title ended in the regional semifinals, but this season the Riots entered the playoffs 12-0 and as the top seed, and they are still very much alive. After etching out 3-2 wins over MCI and Calais, they now prepare for Waynflete on Wednesday.
"I was saying to pretty much everybody that all I wanted to do last year was go to states, just go play states, and I'm so happy I can do it this year," said senior Harry Burns. "I think it will be a fun match on top of being a tough one."
"We're definitely going in as underdogs, so we're hoping to go have a good time and maybe show what we're made of, and pull of an upset if we can do it," said sophomore Henry Buetens.
Waynflete has won every Class C Boys state title since 2008, so Orono knows it's going to take their A-game to pull of the victory.
So far this year, the boys say their relaxed environment and the fun they have together has really played a part in their success. Also, after losing quite a few seniors from 2022, the Riots have seen a lot of guys stepping up all throughout the roster.
"Well, we lost a lot of seniors coming into this year but we have a lot of people who have stepped up," Buetens said. "We're all really passionate about playing, we play after practice and on the weekends every day. We're really excited about getting to the championship, the state meet, and we're all ready to go."
"We've got a crazy deep team, our first and second doubles are super strong," Burns said. "I think that's made the difference in our harder matches, being able to really take control of those doubles points."