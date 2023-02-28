ORONO - Orono boys basketball are regional champions for the first time since 1996. They are scheduled to play for a Gold Ball against Oceanside in the Class B final on Saturday.
"I can't believe we're going," junior guard Pierce Walston says. "To finally prove everybody that didn't think that wrong is awesome."
"It's big deal for the community [and] a big deal for us," senior forward Ellis Spaulding says. "We're really excited and we're just hoping to go down and get our jobs done."
"All the hard work that everybody puts into the offseason, we put it together and put the chemistry with it and we came out and won," junior forward Ben Francis says.
The Red Riots defeated top-seeded Ellsworth in the B North final, a team that beat them by 30 in last year's final. To get it done against them made it that much sweeter.
"It's really nice in the biggest game of my high school career to finally get them out of the way," Spaulding says.
"It was great to get it done against them, but it was the focus to just get it done in general," Walston points out. "Everybody just had the mindset that we can win this game. We just gotta do what we gotta do."
And what they did was run. Orono's ball movement and speed have been their X-factors all season long. Not many teams come close to keeping up.
"It's easy for us to run when we have so many athletes and so many guys that can run," Walston says.
They are going to need every bit of that speed and more against South No. 1 Oceanside, a team that puts up around 80 points per game.
"Our big plan is to make sure that we get hands on those shots because we know they're gonna make some," Francis explains. "Defense is a priority and it always will be, and we're just gonna go out there and try to get it done."
And if they were to get it done and win their first Gold Ball since 1981....
"I'm sure Orono would be out there for us waiting for us to get back here," Francis says.
"We've always talked about it growing up," Walston adds. "It's something we've always dreamed of, so it'd be amazing."
"We've put in so much work this year and over the past couple of years to get to this point," Spaulding says. "We don't wanna let it slip away."