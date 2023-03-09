ORONO - On Tuesday night in Portland, Orono Red Riots boys basketball defeated Class B South champions Oceanside to win their first Gold Ball since 1981.
It came down to the wire and took a potential game-tying three by Oceanside to rim out at the buzzer to seal the victory. The team was over the moon when the clock hit double zeroes, and that excitement was made even stronger via the bond they have with each other.
"Doing it with these group of guys is huge," junior guard Pierce Walston says. "We've been playing since fifth, sixth [grade] and even younger for some of us. They're all such good friends inside basketball, but mostly out of basketball."
"These guys are my friends," junior forward Ben Francis adds. "They've been fun to play with for the last three years. We built a special bond, the chemistry has been built, and we just put it all together."
Even with all of their success, this Orono teams was made up of mostly underclassmen. One of the just two seniors was forward Ellis Spaulding, and he says that the new addition to the Riots' trophy case comes from their work ethic that went beyond what was ever asked of them.
"Everybody throughout the roster all year put in 100% effort every day at practice, during games, warm ups, and even out of practice," Spaulding explains. "We had days where we got practice canceled and we'd all go to the Rec Center at UMaine and get shots up and run pickup. This is a special group"