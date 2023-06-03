BANGOR - Classes A, B, and C each held their state track and field championships on Saturday.
At Mt. Ararat, Bangor girls took home Class A with 100 points over Scarborough's 80 and Portland's 69. Class A boys was won by Brunswick with 73 points over Falmouth (73) and Bonny Eagle (63).
At Cony, Orono boys and girls won each of their Class C titles. The Red Riots' boys team won with 105 points over Lisbon (69) and Washington Academy (65). The girls team won with 121 over North Yarmouth (79) and Bucksport (77).
Finally, at Topsham, Class B boys and girls champions are yet to be named as weather postponed a variety of events at the meet. As it stands, York boys track and field leads with 88 points over Greely (54) and Freeport (48). For girls, Leavitt leads with 71 points over Greely (56) and York (45). The postponed events will be made up on a date and time that is TBD.