BREWER - Orono High School's boys track and field team and Bucksport High School's girls track and field team each took home gold in their respective meets at the PVC Small School Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
The Red Riots' boys team won the championship with a point total of 178 to George Stevens Academy's 67 and Foxcroft Academy's 62. The Lady Bucks won their title with 164 points ahead of Orono's 131 and Houlton/Greater Houlton's 62.
Below are the top three finishers in each individual event.
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
1. Veronica Mercier - Bangor Christian
2. Anna Molloy - Orono
3. Haley Rose - Bucksport
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
1. Haley Rose - Bucksport
2. Madison Rose - Bucksport
3. Veronica Mercier - Bangor Christian
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1. Anna Molloy - Orono
2. Kathleen Stephens - George Stevens Academy
3. Madison Rose - Bucksport
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
1. Teanne Ewings - Houlton/GHCA
2. Thea Crowley - George Stevens
3. Ellie Brooks - Orono
GIRLS 1800 METER RUN
1. Ruth White - Orono
2. Teanne Ewings - Houlton/GHCA
3. Natalie Johnson - Houlton/GHCA
GIRLS 3200 METER RUN
1. Ruth White - Orono
2. Teanne Ewings - Houlton/GHCA
3. Thea Crowley - George Stevens
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES
1. Ada Fisher - Sumner
2. Addison Goss - Bucksport
3. Alyx Frazell - Bucksport
GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES
1. Ada Fisher - Sumner
2. Mary Allen - Central
3. Addison Goss - Bucksport
GIRLS 4x100 METER RELAY
1. Bucksport
2. Bangor Christian
3. Central
GIRLS 4x400 METER RELAY
1. Piscataquis
2. Foxcroft Academy
3. Orono
GIRLS 4x800 METER RELAY
1. Orono
2. Houlton/GHCA
3. Washington Academy
GIRLS HIGH JUMP
1. Natasha Monreal - Bucksport
2. Kathleen Stephens - George Stevens Academy
3. Andrea Ross - Houlton/GHCA
GIRLS POLE VAULT
1. Clara White - Orono
2. Anna Molloy - Orono
3. Alyx Frazell - Bucksport
GIRLS LONG JUMP
1. Natasha Monreal - Bucksport
2. Cloe Poblome - Bucksport
3. Ruby Pereira - Bucksport
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP
1. Natasha Monreal - Bucksport
2. Carly McHale - Bucksport
3. Abby Batchelder - Orono
GIRLS SHOT PUT
1. Dez Seeley - Orono
2. Meg Morrison - Bucksport
3. Grace Lewis - Bangor Christian
GIRLS DISCUS
1. Maranda Pert - George Stevens
2. Molly Sipple - Piscataquis
3. Grace Lewis - Bangor Christian
GIRLS JAVELIN
1. Abigail Conlogue - Penquis Valley
2. Dez Seeley - Orono
3. Ada Fisher - Sumner
GIRLS 1600 METER RACE WALK
1. Maya Boyington - Orono
2. Julianna Hesseltine - Mattanawcook
3. Abigail Farricker - Bucksport
BOYS 100 METER DASH
1. Kenori Simmons - Washington Academy
2. Dom Ondo - Orono
3. Ben Baldwin - George Stevens
BOYS 200 METER DASH
1. Kenori Simmons - Washington Academy
2. Caleb Firkin - Orono
3. Michael Whitcomb - Bangor Christian
BOYS 400 METER DASH
1. Dom Ondo - Orono
2. Logan Jackson - Central
3. Cyrus Blake - George Stevens
BOYS 800 METER RUN
1. Kaleb Colson - Sumner
2. Ethan Linscott - Lee Academy
3. Gage Bruns - Bucksport
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
1. Will Hileman - Bucksport
2. Ethan Linscott - Lee Academy
3. Gage Bruns - Bucksport
BOYS 3200 METER RUN
1. Runner Jarrett - Foxcroft Academy
2. Will Hileman - Bucksport
3. Ira Buchholz - George Stevens
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES
1. Owen Connor Self - Orono
2. Andrew Hipsky - George Stevens
3. Will Francis - Orono
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES
1. Owen Connor Self - Orono
2. Andrew Hipsky - George Stevens
3. Noah Roos - Washington Academy
BOYS 4x100 METER RELAY
1. Orono
2. Foxcroft Academy
3. George Stevens Academy
BOYS 4x400 METER RELAY
1. Sumner
2. Washington Academy
3. George Stevens
BOYS 4x800 METER RELAY
1. Orono
2. Washington Academy
3. Central
BOYS HIGH JUMP
1. Jackson Smith - Foxcroft Academy
2. Will Francis - Orono
3. Alex Maheu - Orono
BOYS POLE VAULT
1. Dylan Courtney - Bucksport
2. Alex Maheu - Orono
3. Michael Whitcomb - Bangor Christian
BOYS LONG JUMP
1. Will Francis - Orono
2. Owen Connor Self - Orono
3. Jackson Smith - Foxcroft Academy
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
1. Darmiar Miller - Dexter
2. Caleb Willett - Sumner
3. Kamryn Webber - Bucksport
BOYS SHOT PUT
1. Noah Parker - Orono
2. Ashton Paul - Orono
3. Matt Carney - Sumner
BOYS DISCUS
1. Cooper Sawyer - Orono
2. Davyn Stewart - Bucksport
3. Koby Bean - Central
BOYS JAVELIN
1. Dom Murray - Greenville
2. Aryc Lamb - Washington Academy
3. Azaiah Nanson - George Stevens
BOYS 1600 METER RACE WALK
1. Zane Roggenbuck - Orono
2. Ben Arsenault - Orono
3. Nolan Ainsworth - Central