BANGOR - After nearly two decades long hiatus, the Old Town-Orono Twins Legion baseball team are back on the field in 2023.
Quirk Motor City, which served players from schools like Old Town, Orono, Bangor Christian, and John Bapst folded last year. This left those players without a local summer team, but then the Old Town Rec Center took control of the program and took on the Twins name. This allows players to once again be able to play summer baseball in front of their family and friends in their own backyards.
"I wasn't sure where I was going to play this summer, but then this option came up. I'm glad to be a part of this team," Twins pitcher and Mr. Maine Baseball Jason Libby says. "It's nice to play in your hometown, and everybody loves Mansfield [Stadium]. It's a great field to play home games, and obviously our away games aren't very far at all."
"It's great," head coach Justin Crisafulli says. "7 o'clock games, come by after work, go to the concession stand, grab some food and watch a good ball game."
A lot of the players, plus Crisafulli, are coming off of deep high school playoff runs. The more laid-back atmosphere of Legion ball is a welcome change but, like all their opponents, the Twins see it as valuable experience despite the reduced pressure.
"It's definitely completely different from high school ball," Libby says. "The pressure feels like it's not as much on you, but I'm just trying to get some work in. I obviously want to win a lot of games with this team and prepare for the next level."
"It's still early in the season, but we'll be pretty good," Crisafulli predicts. "We'll be right there in the top three."