OLD TOWN - As B North regional finalists Old Town girls soccer prepares for 2023, most of the talent that took them there is coming back.
"Keeping us solid is good for us because we're getting a head start on varsity spots already," senior goalkeeper Danica Brown says.
The Coyotes did graduate nine seniors, four of them starters, but only one All-PVC honoree. They return the other three plus a sizeable young core.
"We have a lot of girls that are going to step up this year," senior forward Saige Evans says. "Sophomores this year got good experience their freshman year, so they're more prepared and more confident in their game."
The Coyotes dropped the B North final to regional powerhouse Hermon last year, and with another challenge ahead in a stacked B North, the team is focusing on keeping an even keel.
"People say that different teams intimidate us, and it's true," Brown explains. "You hear about teams losing to a team so many times, and the mental aspect is huge to get over that."
As for on the field, the Coyotes allowed a goal a game last year, but the offense scored just two goals across their four losses. That's another huge focus, but it's going well so far.
"Tons of ball movement, good give-and-gos, good communication, and they've been getting a ton of shots on net," Evans says. "This year it's definitely a main point to just as many shots on net as we can so we can score more goals."
The ultimate goal for Old Town is to leave this season with some hardware. They haven't won a regional title in over two decades and have never took home states.
"It would be everything," Evans says. "I mean everyone wants to go out with a win."
But, if not for themselves, the Coyotes are pining for a deep run for those always in their corner.
"A lot of people come out to support us," Brown explains. "Just being able to make them proud and wanting them to come out to watch is more is all we worry about."