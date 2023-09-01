OLD TOWN - Winslow football defeated Old Town football on 25-7 on Friday night, handing the Coyotes a loss in their first game as a Class D program.
Winslow started out hot with running back Matthew Quirion scoring receiving and rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Raiders a 13-0 lead after one.
The game was scoreless until the final play of the third quarter when Old Town's Andrew Wolfertz scored a rushing touchdown that made it 13-7 after the PAT. The Raiders then scored two touchdowns in the final frame to clinch the win.
Winslow's next game is their home opener next Saturday afternoon against Madison/Carrabec/Valley. Old Town will visit Poland Regional next Friday night.