OLD TOWN - Old Town baseball and softball each won their games against Orono on Thursday afternoon.
Coyotes baseball defeated the Riots 9-3. After being down 3-0 early, Orono cut the lead to 3-2 in the third, but Old Town closed out strong to improve to 9-2 on the year. The Riots are now 6-6.
Coyotes softball defeated Orono 11-1. The Riots' only run came in the third inning off of a sac fly. The Coyotes are now 7-4 on the year and the Riots are now 6-6.
Old Town baseball and softball will next play on Saturday as they will host Ellsworth at 1. Orono baseball and softball will visit Mattanawcook on Friday at 4:30.