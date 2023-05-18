OLD TOWN - Old Town baseball and softball each won their games against Orono on Thursday afternoon. 

Coyotes baseball defeated the Riots 9-3. After being down 3-0 early, Orono cut the lead to 3-2 in the third, but Old Town closed out strong to improve to 9-2 on the year. The Riots are now 6-6.

Coyotes softball defeated Orono 11-1. The Riots' only run came in the third inning off of a sac fly. The Coyotes are now 7-4 on the year and the Riots are now 6-6.

Old Town baseball and softball will next play on Saturday as they will host Ellsworth at 1. Orono baseball and softball will visit Mattanawcook on Friday at 4:30.

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

