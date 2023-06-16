OLD TOWN - Old Town baseball are Class B North champions and will look to win their second state title in three years on Tuesday against Yarmouth.
The Coyotes shut out defending state champs Ellsworth in Wednesday's regional final 5-0 to get back to the title game. Despite how normal all of this must feel to the players by this point, that doesn't make it feel any less special.
"I was the last pitcher on the mound [in the North final], so having that plaque in my hand definitely felt nice," senior Jordan Craft. "It feels nice that our program really gets going."
"It feels great," senior pitcher Gabe Gifford says. "It's another number on the banner which is always good. It'll always be there. It's great to have."
The Coyotes' story this postseason is one of efficiency, scoring five runs a game with two shutouts. Their ace, Gifford, has been on fire and the bats are doing their jobs and giving them the runs they need to win games. Simply put, the team is a bunch of pure ball players.
"Everybody shows up to practice, everybody does the extra workouts," Craft says. "We want to grind. We're a great club."
"I just think we're a great fundamental team," Gifford adds. "We know how to hit the ball, we know how to pitch the ball, we know how to get outs. It's worked well for us."