OLD TOWN - Last season, Old Town Coyotes baseball lost the B North regional title game on a walkoff to eventual Class B state champions, Ellsworth.
"It definitely leaves a little sour taste in your mouth," senior pitcher Gabe Gifford says. "You never wanna end a season like that, especially in a game like that."
"It fuels us a lot," junior catcher Jackson Lizzotte says. "We've just got to stick to individual goals and our team goals every time and build our way up to where we were last year."
They have every reason to believe that. The Coyotes have a bunch of combined varsity time under their belt and talent to boot, such as Gifford. He was the 2022 PVC Pitcher of the Year and is signed to play for Maine baseball starting next year.
"He has a great presence on the mound," head coach Justin Crisafulli explains. "Hitters fear him. He has a great curveball, great fastball, spots the ball pretty well. I think he's gonna have a really awesome year."
The meat of their batting order is returning, too. A warning shot to their future opponents.
"We're gonna be a really tough team to pitch to," Gifford says. "We've got a lot of guys that can hit for power and contact."
Plus, the Coyotes have amazing chemistry, and how couldn't they? 90% of this team has been playing together since they were in Little League.
"We actually went to states as a district team in our 12-year old Little League, and it's basically the whole team now," Gifford says.
That chemistry adds to an atmosphere at practice that is simply contagious.
"Last night [during practice] I cried laughing," Crisafulli admits.
"We have a lot of fun, but we're also getting a lot of quality work done," Lizzotte says. "We're just looking to get better and get some work done for preseason."
Their hard work might just yield their second state title in three years.
"With the veterans and the guys coming up right now who I think know what it's going take, I think we're going to have a fun, fun long year," Crisafulli predicts.