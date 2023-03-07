BANGOR - Class C South girls champions Old Orchard Beach defeated North champions Dexter 35-28 on Tuesday night to win the first Gold Ball in program history.
The Seagulls held a 20-14 lead at the half and then used their stingy defense in the third quarter to outscore the Tigers 10-3 in the frame.
Led by Miss Maine Basketball finalist Elise MacNair, who led all scorers with 21 points, Beach would hold onto their lead in the fourth quarter and finish out their defensive clinic to bring home the state title.