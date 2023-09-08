HERMON - Oceanside football took down the Hermon Hawks 38-24 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the year and hand Hermon their first loss.
The Mariners scored on their first possession of the game, a long touchdown pass from Cohen Galley to Gavin Ripley. Galley would run in the two-point conversion to give them an 8-0 lead.
The Hawks would give the ball away on their first play of the game, setting up another Oceanside score, this time a touchdown run from Galley.
Trailing 16-0, the Hawks went to work for their first full drive of the game. Bruce Coulter converted a long run on 4th and 7, and then took matters into his own hands after that, too, to put the Hawks on the board.
Oceanside would win 38-24 after a late touchdown run from Galley sealed the deal. They look to improve to 3-0 against Hampden Academy next week, while Hermon hopes to rebound, heading to Foxcroft Academy.