NEWPORT - Five goals in the first half for Oceanside boys soccer were enough to lead them to an 11-1 road victory over Nokomis.
Harrison Garcia had three of the five first half goals for the Mariners. The Warriors would add a goal in the second half, but Oceanside added six more of their own.
Oceanside improves to 2-0 on the year, while the Warriors fall to 1-1. Nokomis is back home on Friday, hosting Medomak Valley at 3:30 p.m. Oceanside stays on the road, playing Erskine Academy on Friday, also at 3:30 p.m.